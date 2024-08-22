Bingeing on the Biriyani

Who would have thought a day would come when a supplement on Chennai would HAVE to include the biriyani? In Chennai it is not biryani by the way, it is biriyani - now the food of the city. There is not a time we are informed, when someone, somewhere in the city, is not ordering biriyani from a cloud kitchen or at one of the umpteen eateries that have cropped up, each claiming to represent THE original tradition. Most such pedigrees are what Gen Z would declare in other contexts to be ‘sus’ but when it comes to biriyani, it is willing to waive all doubts aside.

Interestingly, the passion for biriyani is such that people of all shades see it as local. And they challenge any attempt at explaining the Persian origins of the dish. They take great pains to elaborate that the term oon soru (meat mixed in rice) is from the Sangam era. True, but we have no idea if it was made the same way as the biriyani. And if it was the same, why is it unheard of outside scholarly circles and what prevented it from stemming the biriyani barrage?

If you thought the extreme right would not be interested in defending proprietary rights over the biriyani, you could not be more wrong. They even have an elaborate Sanskrit explanation for it from birinji patra anna – the rice in which the bay leaf is added for flavouring. That the birinji patra or bay leaf itself got its name from the fact that it is added to birinji, which in turn is a corruption of the Persian/Iranian term berenj which means rice cuts no ice with them. How can a desert region like that grow rice they ask. And they add for good measure that the rice was probably being exported from here and so birinji patra anna it is. They have clearly not heard of the rivers Euphrates and Tigris and of rice cultivation on their banks for over 3,000 years. And no, pulao is not from pulal – the old Tamil word for meat.

Biriyani is therefore that rare unifying item, which at present is contributing enormously to communal harmony here. But its origins are elsewhere much though we would like it to be a Tamil dish. It is from biryani/beriyan which in Persian is to fry. And it very likely came to India via Timur when he invaded in the 14th century. It stayed on, acquired local flavours and together with its distant cousins, the pulao, the birinji and the khushka, had two very clear streams – the North Indian, which was more influenced by the Mughals, and the South Indian, which probably patronised by the Bahmani sultanate and its successor states. Come the 18th century, it moved further south through Golconda, and the Nawabs of Arcot. But it remained an exotic dish. And there are some aspects of this South Indian variant that are hard to explain. Where did the Malabar biriyani come from, considering that the region was well insulated from the Nawabs, the Nizams, the Moghuls and others?

The present craving for the biriyani is recent. Around twenty years ago, there were very few restaurants in the city that offered this dish. In fact, it was always associated with Hyderabad and Madurai. That said, it cannot be forgotten that Coronation Durbar dating to 1911, sadly no longer in existence but once a very popular restaurant on Mount Road, was the pioneer in Madras when it came to this dish. And from the 1960s, though Chicken 65 was always the more popular item on the menu, chicken and mutton biriyani from Buhari’s was also very famous. Colleen Taylor Sen, the food expert also rates Buhari’s idiyappam biriyani to be very good.

It was only from the 1990s that biriyani began trending so to speak. Even veterans such as the Dindigul Thalapakatti who had been around in the Madurai region for years now began to get noticed in the city as well. There was even a sensational trademark infringement case involving the use of the word Thalapakatti. It indicated what brand value was in the world of biriyani. The Ambur Star Biriyani case was even more interesting. Filed in 2019, it traced the origins of that brand to the 1890s, when Hussain Baig, a former cook of the Nawabs set up business on his own. And the descendants objected to an upstart in Dindigul wanting to use the same name. This battle of Ambur was fought in our Madras that is Chennai. The earlier one, in 1749 had claimed the life of the Nawab.

Clearly a biriyani was not just a biriyani. And those who love the dish no doubt nod sagely. Having said all that, it is difficult to lay a finger on the reason for the sudden rise in popularity of the dish. It very likely came about as an offshoot of the IT boom. It was a whole meal in a single takeaway and could be had in a hurry between code and bug fixes. And as we come after Hyderabad in IT, we probably took to this also.