Bills to create new local bodies introduced in Assembly

CHENNAI

07 January 2022 00:09 IST

Rapid pace of urbanisation has made it necessary: Minister

The State Government on Thursday introduced bills for establishing more municipal corporations in the State Legislative Assembly.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru introduced the bills for creation of Municipal Corporations for Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Sivakasi, Karur, Tambaram and Kumbakonam. He said considering the rapid pace of urbanisation in the State, it was imperative to reorganise the urban local bodies.

Mr. Nehru said as per the 2011 Census, 48.5% of people in the State lived in urban areas.

Advertising

Advertising

“Over 53% of the people in the State live in urban areas now. It has, therefore, become essential to merge areas with urban characteristics with the respective local bodies to create the necessary infrastructure,” he added.

Curbing online gambling

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday told the Assembly that the Government would soon put an end to online gambling.

Responding to AIADMK member R. Vaithilingam, who cited media reports about a bank employee who killed himself and his family after losing money in online gambling, the Chief Minister said though the AIADMK government enacted the Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment)Act, 2021, it was quashed by the Madras High Court.

“The Government has approached the Supreme Court against the High Court order after consulting legal experts. The hearing is going on. We will soon put an end to online gambling,” Mr. Stalin said.