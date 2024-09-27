GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Billroth Hospitals and Madras Bar Association conduct heart health camp

The 2-day camp is for lawyers and judges of Madras High Court

Updated - September 27, 2024 02:54 am IST - CHENNAI 

Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar inaugurated a heart health camp at Billroth Hospitals on Thursday.

As part of World Heart Day to be celebrated on Sunday, Billroth Hospital organised a full heart check-up for the legal fraternity on its premises jointly with the Madras Bar Association.

The hospital’s managing director Rajesh Jeganathan and the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court D. Krishnakumar inaugurated the camp on Thursday.

The president of Madras Bar Association M. Baskar and secretary S. Thiruvengadam, members and office-bearers of Round Table India also participated. The camp benefited judges and lawyers. Medical practitioner Deepa Muthukumar explained the importance of heart checks.

The camp will be held for two days and investigations will be conducted. A special feature of the camp is that the Acting Chief Justice Mr. Krishnakumar launched a medical card that two people in a family could use. Justice M. Dhandapani was the first to undergo the first heart health check-up at the camp. 

