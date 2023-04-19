Bill to further amend T.N. Shops and Establishments Act introduced

April 19, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Chennai

A Bill seeking to further amend the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2018, was introduced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday.

Introducing the Bill, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan said the government had decided to amend the Act to prescribe fee for issue of registration certificate or amendment of registration certificate, and issue of duplicate registration certificate.

He said the Tamil Nadu Act XXXVI of 1947, as amended by the Amendment Act 27 of 2018, did not provide for prescribing the fee.

