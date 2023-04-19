HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bill to further amend T.N. Shops and Establishments Act introduced

April 19, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A Bill seeking to further amend the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2018, was introduced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday.

Introducing the Bill, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan said the government had decided to amend the Act to prescribe fee for issue of registration certificate or amendment of registration certificate, and issue of duplicate registration certificate.

He said the Tamil Nadu Act XXXVI of 1947, as amended by the Amendment Act 27 of 2018, did not provide for prescribing the fee.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.