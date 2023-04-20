ADVERTISEMENT

Bill to encourage more participation in Land Pooling Area Development Scheme

April 20, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Wednesday introduced a Bill in the Assembly seeking to amend the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act.

The aim, he said, was to encourage larger participation of landowners in schemes such as the Land Pooling Area Development Scheme in the State.

The Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971 (Tamil Nadu Act 35 of 1972) was amended with the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning (Third Amendment) Act, 2018 (Tamil Nadu Act 31 of 2018). But it was not brought into force.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Muthusamy said the amendment was necessary since the existing provisions of the Tamil Nadu Act 31 of 2018 were not effective to promote schemes such as Land Pooling Area Development Scheme, which he said was “a game changer in urban development.”He said the government had studied legislation of various States that were successfully implementing such schemes, and identified shortcomings in the Tamil Nadu Act 31 of 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US