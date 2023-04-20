Bill to encourage more participation in Land Pooling Area Development Scheme

April 20, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Chennai

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Wednesday introduced a Bill in the Assembly seeking to amend the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act.

The aim, he said, was to encourage larger participation of landowners in schemes such as the Land Pooling Area Development Scheme in the State.

The Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971 (Tamil Nadu Act 35 of 1972) was amended with the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning (Third Amendment) Act, 2018 (Tamil Nadu Act 31 of 2018). But it was not brought into force.

Mr. Muthusamy said the amendment was necessary since the existing provisions of the Tamil Nadu Act 31 of 2018 were not effective to promote schemes such as Land Pooling Area Development Scheme, which he said was “a game changer in urban development.”He said the government had studied legislation of various States that were successfully implementing such schemes, and identified shortcomings in the Tamil Nadu Act 31 of 2018.