Bill to curb registration with forged papers passed

CHENNAI

03 September 2021 01:19 IST

The legislation sought to further amend the Registration Act

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday adopted a Bill to further amend the Registration Act, 1908, to prevent registration of forged documents and impersonation and to cancel registration done with forged documents.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, who introduced the Bill, said that despite government efforts to prevent fraudulent registration of documents, unscrupulous persons still encumbered properties with forged sale deeds. “The provisions of the Registration Act, 1908 (Central Act XVI of 1908), do not empower the registering officer or any other authority to cancel document once registered, even on grounds of fraud and impersonation, causing a grave hardship to the public,” he said, pointing to the Madras High Court’s instructions to the government to frame appropriate rules incorporating the circular issued by the Inspector-General of Registration for the purpose.

Two sections added

The government has added Sections 77-A and 77-B. Under Section 77-A, the Registrar could issue a show-cause notice asking why the registration shall not be cancelled; on consideration of the reply, the Registrar may cancel the registration and enter the cancellation in the relevant books and indices. Section 77-B allows any person aggrieved by an order of the Registrar under Sub-section (1) of Section 77-A to file an appeal with the Inspector-General within 30 days of cancellation. The Inspector-General shall pass an order confirming, modifying or cancelling the order of the Registrar.

