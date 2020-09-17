Bill to convert Veda Nilayam into memorial tabled in Assembly

CHENNAI

It seeks to establish a foundation to transfer movable and immovable properties

The State government introduced a Bill in the Assembly on Wednesday to establish a foundation and transfer movable and immovable properties from Veda Nilayam, the residence of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, and convert it into a memorial.

The Bill sought to enact the Tamil Nadu Puratchi Thalaivi Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation Act, 2020, and establish a Puratchi Thalaivi Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation. It would have the powers to acquire and maintain the movable and immovable properties.

Kadambur Raju, Minister for Information and Publicity, who tabled the Bill, said the land and the building of Veda Nilayam, at Poes Garden, and movable items. such as furniture and books, had been in a state of disuse for over three years, and it was important to prevent them from being ruined due to a lack of maintenance.

The foundation will take measures to maintain the immovable and movable properties in the three-storeyed building and prepare an action plan to convert Veda Nilayam into a memorial, in remembrance of Jayalalithaa’s achievements.

CM as chairperson

With the Chief Minister as its chairperson, it will comprise members like the Deputy Chief Minister, the Minister for Information and Publicity and the Chief Secretary. It will also have six members nominated from the AIADMK, with a tenure of three years. The government will also appoint a claims commissioner to decide on the claims over the 32,721 movable properties.

The Bill seeks to replace the Ordinance promulgated earlier this year, temporarily transferring the properties in Veda Nilayam. With the land and the building acquired by the State government now, the ordinance has been repealed.

This follows Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s announcement in August 2017 that Veda Nilayam would be converted into a memorial.