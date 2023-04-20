Bill to amend Fisheries Universities Act to empower govt to appoint V-C tabled

April 20, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - Chennai

Minister for Fisheries Anitha R. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday introduced a Bill in the Assembly seeking to amend the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Universities Act, 2012 (Tamil Nadu Act 21 of 2012), to empower the State government instead of the Governor to appoint Vice-Chancellors.

The AIADMK opposed the Bill.

Recalling the passage of the Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment Bill 2022), for amending 12 State University laws passed in the Assembly to empower the State government to appoint Vice-Chancellors for State universities, the Minister said the new Bill was in line with the government’s decision.

