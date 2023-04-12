Bill tabled to do away with licence for gyms

April 12, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

In line with the announcement made last year by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to dispense with the requirement of obtaining a licence for gymnasiums, the Tamil Nadu government tabled a Bill in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Mr. Stalin moved the Bill, which seeks to suitably amend Section 35 of the Chennai City Police Act, 1888. On May 5 last year, the Chief Minister announced during the Traders’ Day conference in Tiruchi that the requirement of obtaining a licence for gymnasiums would be done away with.

ADVERTISEMENT