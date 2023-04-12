ADVERTISEMENT

Bill tabled to do away with licence for gyms

April 12, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A gym in Chennai. | Photo Credit: File photo

In line with the announcement made last year by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to dispense with the requirement of obtaining a licence for gymnasiums, the Tamil Nadu government tabled a Bill in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Mr. Stalin moved the Bill, which seeks to suitably amend Section 35 of the Chennai City Police Act, 1888. On May 5 last year, the Chief Minister announced during the Traders’ Day conference in Tiruchi that the requirement of obtaining a licence for gymnasiums would be done away with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US