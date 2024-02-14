ADVERTISEMENT

Bill seeks to repeal Act for setting up Jayalalithaa memorial

February 14, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Veda Nilayam, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s residence in Chennai.

The Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity, M.P. Saminathan on Friday introduced a Bill seeking to repeal the Tamil Nadu Puratchi Thalaivi Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation Act, 2020 (Tamil Nadu Act 32 of 2020), which was enacted to set up a foundation for making arrangements for the conversion of Veda Nilayam, the residence of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Poes Garden in Chennai, into a memorial.

The Bill states that the purpose for which the Act was enacted no longer exists, and hence, the Act has become obsolete, after the Madras High Court, in its order dated November 24, quashed the proceedings under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, and ordered that the keys of Veda Nilayam be handed over to the legal heirs of the late Chief Minister. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US