Bill on new varsity to be set up in Villupuram tabled

The university to be set up in Villupuram following the bifurcation of Thiruvalluvar University in Vellore will be named after former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

It will “start functioning from this academic year itself”, according to a Bill tabled in the Assembly by Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan on Friday.

The proposed Dr. J. Jayalalithaa University will have jurisdiction over Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts, with the exception of areas specified under the provisions of the Annamalai University Act, 2013.

The university would have its headquarters either within the Villupuram Municipality limits or within a 25 km radius around those limits.

“No college within the university area shall be affiliated to any university other than Dr. J. Jayalalithaa University,” the Bill said.

The Governor would be the Chancellor of the university.

The colleges in the university area would be disaffiliated from Thiruvalluvar University and employees of the Thiruvalluvar University Centre at Villupuram would be transferred to the proposed university.

The first Vice-Chancellor would be appointed by the government within three months of the gazette notification.

