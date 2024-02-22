GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bill clips local bodies’ powers to refuse permission to factories

February 22, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Fort St George

Fort St George

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday adopted a Bill that sought to clip the powers of village panchayats and panchayat unions that were earlier able to set apart specified areas for industrial purposes or to refuse permission for industries.

Minister I. Periyasamy contended the Bill was aimed at promoting the ease of doing business. The Bill tabled by him sought to amend the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994 to replace the ‘Panchayat Union Council’ with ‘Inspector’ as the authority for granting and renewal of licences and permissions. It also sought to remove the wordings “offensive or dangerous trade” for imposing penalty on violators.

It sought to omit Sub Section 2 of Section 161 of the Act, which empowers the Panchayat Union Council in panchayat villages and panchayat unions to set apart specified areas for industrial purposes and provide for the refusal of permission under Section 160 in respect of any factory, workshop, workplace or premises.

When the Bill was taken up for consideration in the House, Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan objected to replace the elected local bodies with an official as the executive authority. In his response, Mr. Periyasamy maintained the Bill was aimed at avoiding the delay in getting clearances for various businesses being set up in local bodies.

The House adopted all the Bills introduced during this session following a voice vote. Later, the Speaker adjourned the House sine die.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.