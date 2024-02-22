Bill clips local bodies’ powers to refuse permission to factories

February 22, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday adopted a Bill that sought to clip the powers of village panchayats and panchayat unions that were earlier able to set apart specified areas for industrial purposes or to refuse permission for industries.

Minister I. Periyasamy contended the Bill was aimed at promoting the ease of doing business. The Bill tabled by him sought to amend the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994 to replace the ‘Panchayat Union Council’ with ‘Inspector’ as the authority for granting and renewal of licences and permissions. It also sought to remove the wordings “offensive or dangerous trade” for imposing penalty on violators.

It sought to omit Sub Section 2 of Section 161 of the Act, which empowers the Panchayat Union Council in panchayat villages and panchayat unions to set apart specified areas for industrial purposes and provide for the refusal of permission under Section 160 in respect of any factory, workshop, workplace or premises.

When the Bill was taken up for consideration in the House, Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan objected to replace the elected local bodies with an official as the executive authority. In his response, Mr. Periyasamy maintained the Bill was aimed at avoiding the delay in getting clearances for various businesses being set up in local bodies.

The House adopted all the Bills introduced during this session following a voice vote. Later, the Speaker adjourned the House sine die.