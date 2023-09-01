HamberMenu
Biligundlu yet to record increased flow in Cauvery despite Karnataka releasing water to Tamil Nadu

September 01, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Chennai

T Ramakrishnan
T. Ramakrishnan
The Cauvery Water Management Authority’s report to the Supreme Court showed that the quantum released from August 12 to 26 was 1,49,898 cusecs or 12.95 tmc ft.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority’s report to the Supreme Court showed that the quantum released from August 12 to 26 was 1,49,898 cusecs or 12.95 tmc ft. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Despite Karnataka reportedly releasing water to Tamil Nadu in line with the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s order for 5,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to be realised at Biligundlu on the inter-State border for 15 days, the measurement of the flow does not reveal any increase in the quantum of water realised.

According to the Authority’s order dated August 29, water shall be released from August 29 to September 12 at the rate of 5,000 cusecs a day, amounting to 6.48 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft).

On August 30, the flow recorded at Biligundlu was 2,805 cusecs. “It was around 2,500 cusecs on Thursday (August 31),” an official of the Tamil Nadu government said. The flow could increase from Friday night, he said.

Karnataka had almost implemented the Authority’s first direction. The neighbouring State should have ensured the realisation of 1,50,000 cusecs at the rate of 10,000 cusecs for 15 days (from August 12 to 26).

The Authority’s report to the Supreme Court showed that the quantum released was 1,49,898 cusecs or 12.95 tmc ft. Nearly 70% of the quantum of water was received in a week, from August 17 to 23.

