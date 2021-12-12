Bike rams bus triggering blaze, two killed

PUDUKOTTAI

Two persons were killed when their motorcycle rammed a bus near Tirumayam in Pudukottai on Saturday night. The motorcyle and the bus caught fire following the collision and were damaged.

Around 20 passengers travelling on the Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation bus heading towards Tiruchi managed to disembark.

The vehicle was travelling over a bridge in the town when the motorcycle rammed from behind.

According to initial reports, the petrol tank of the two-wheeler caught fire spreading to the bus too.

The motorcycle riders, identified as K. Manikandan of Karaikudi and S. Muruganandham from Pudukottai, both aged 22, died on the spot.

However, the passengers on the bus including the driver and conductor escaped without injuries.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The bodies of the victims were sent to the government hospital for post-mortem. Traffic on the Tiruchi-Rameswaram highway was disrupted for sometime on Saturday night until the fire was doused.