Bike rams bus, causing blaze; two persons die

PUDUKOTTAI

13 December 2021 01:33 IST

Two-wheeler’s petrol tank caught fire

Two persons were killed when their motorcycle rammed a bus near Tirumayam in Pudukottai on Saturday night. The motorcycle and the bus caught fire following the collision.

Around 20 passengers travelling on a Tamil Nadu State Road Transport Corporation bus heading towards Tiruchi managed to disembark.

The vehicle was travelling over a bridge in the town when the motorcycle rammed it from behind.

According to initial reports, the petrol tank of the two-wheeler caught fire, which spread to the bus too.

The motorcycle riders, identified as K. Manikandan of Karaikudi and S. Muruganandham from Pudukottai, both aged 22, died on the spot.

However, the passengers on the bus, including the driver and the conductor, escaped without injuries.

Traffic disrupted

Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

The bodies of the victims were sent to the government hospital for post-mortem.

Traffic on the Tiruchi-Rameswaram Highway was disrupted for some time on Saturday night, till the fire was doused.