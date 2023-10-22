Bike rally held to raise awareness about breast cancer

October 22, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Around 200 women rode bikes on Sunday to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Kauvery Hospital along with Women Motosport Club organised a bikeathon. Prabhkara Raja, Virugambakkam MLA, flagged off the rally, which commenced at the Vadapalani unit of the hospital and wound its way to the Corporation Playground at Raja Annamalaipuram, where the bikers were felicitated.

Iyappan Ponnuswamy, medical director of the Chennai unit of the hospital, said, “Almost 60% of women visit the hospital when they have reached the advanced stage of cancer. It is important to be aware of the early signs and symptoms of breast cancer to help in early diagnosis and better outcomes.”

“We believe that prevention is better than cure, and as part of our commitment and giving back to society, we have been organising awareness initiatives, which includes free mammogram screening in different regions of the State,” said Aravindan Selvaraj, the hospital’s co-founder and executive director.

Health Minister Ma Subramaniam, Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, and several senior doctors from the hospital participated. A mammogram van was stationed at the venue to encourage screening for breast cancer.