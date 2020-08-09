Tamil Nadu

Bike-borne men snatch mobiles phones in Chennai

Mobile phones were snatched from a housekeeping staff of a hospital and an assistant professor of a city college in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, two men on a bike hit Mangara Mondal from West Bengal with a hammer and snatched the phone from him while he was walking near the State Bank of India, College Road, on Saturday morning. Mr. Mondal was admitted in Government Kilpauk Hospital, said police.

In another incident, a bike-borne duo attacked Prem Anand, 31, an assistant professor of AM Jain College, and robbed him of his phone. Mr. Anand had come to an ATM near Mahalingapuram to withdraw cash on Friday night. After withdrawing cash, he was talking to his friend on his mobile phone.

A senior police officer said, “We got a clue on the suspects involved in both offences. Soon we will nab the accused.”

