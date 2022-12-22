Bigyellowfish secures seed funding

December 22, 2022 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bigyellowfish has secured $1.1 million as part of its seed funding round for its next level of growth.

Powerhouse Ventures led the investment with participation from Anicut Capital (through their Angel Fund) and Innoport. The capital will be used for global sales and marketing, scaling up software and platform capabilities, and for research and development to speed up innovation and enhance the company’s global reach.

The company plans to increase revenues from sectors such as maritime, aviation, oil and gas, manufacturing, and logistics and expand its operations across the U.S. and West Asia in the coming years.

Commenting on the development, Ashvin Chadha, managing partner, Anicut Capital, said: “The employee well-being and engagement market in India primarily overlooks the sector which involves severe mental stress, isolation, and trauma arising due to the nature of the work. With this investment, we intend to help organisations understand the importance of putting their employees’ well-being, engagement, and training at the forefront,” he added.