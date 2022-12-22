  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bigyellowfish secures seed funding

December 22, 2022 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bigyellowfish has secured $1.1 million as part of its seed funding round for its next level of growth.

Powerhouse Ventures led the investment with participation from Anicut Capital (through their Angel Fund) and Innoport. The capital will be used for global sales and marketing, scaling up software and platform capabilities, and for research and development to speed up innovation and enhance the company’s global reach.

The company plans to increase revenues from sectors such as maritime, aviation, oil and gas, manufacturing, and logistics and expand its operations across the U.S. and West Asia in the coming years.

Commenting on the development, Ashvin Chadha, managing partner, Anicut Capital, said: “The employee well-being and engagement market in India primarily overlooks the sector which involves severe mental stress, isolation, and trauma arising due to the nature of the work. With this investment, we intend to help organisations understand the importance of putting their employees’ well-being, engagement, and training at the forefront,” he added.

Related Topics

Chennai / investments

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.