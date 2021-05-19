Bigg Boss Malayalam: film set sealed for violating ban

CHENNAI

19 May 2021 23:32 IST

The EVP film city at Chembarambakkam was sealed on Wednesday as shooting for Bigg Boss Malayalam continued despite the ban on film and television shoots during the pandemic and after eight of the workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials led by Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Thiruvallur, Preethi Parkavi, along with the police, vacated all contestants, cameramen, technicians and other staff of the production house. They locked the premises and sealed it as per procedure.

Ms. Parkavi told The Hindu, “The shooting was going on despite there being a ban. Hence, we vacated them and sealed the premises as per guidelines of the government which prohibited such shooting during the pandemic."

According to sources, a special set was created and the shooting began with 14 contestants, and it continued for the 95th day with seven contestants on Wednesday. A case was booked under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Act for violation of government guidelines.