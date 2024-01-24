BIG TECH to set up facility for cover glass manufacturing at SIPCOT Pillaipakkam

January 24, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies Private Limited (BIG TECH) will set up a new facility for cover glass manufacturing at SIPCOT Pillaipakkam in Kancheepuram, entailing investments to the tune of ₹1,003 crore with a potential employment for 840 people.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the proposed investment was signed on Tuesday between Ashok Kumar Gupta, director, BIG TECH, and V. Vishnu, managing director and chief executive officer of Guidance Tamil Nadu, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Industries Secretary V. Arun Roy.

The company plans to manufacture front-cover glass with extensive processes in India and supply to display panel makers and mobile manufacturers in the country, adding value and employment, and bring in precision glass-processing technology for the first time in the country.

“Another Global #Electronics Giant Chooses #TamilNadu! @Corning International, a 172-year-old Fortune 500 company known for pioneering in Material Science and Glass manufacturing, is setting foot in Tamil Nadu. This company is the brain behind the renowned ‘Corning #GorillaGlass’, which revolutionised the durability of portable devices like mobile phones, tablets and laptops and is an important component in most portable devices today,” Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa posted on X (formerly Twitter). “As Tamil Nadu records a remarkable $6.6 billion in electronics exports this financial year, with $1 billion achieved in December 2023 alone, the entry of Corning International reiterates the new era of exponential growth in the sector,” he added.

Joint venture

Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies Private Limited (BIG TECH), is the Joint Venture between Optiemus Infracom Ltd and Corning International Corporation.

Corning International is a Fortune 500 company, headquartered in New York with 172 years of history of innovation in material science for glass manufacturing. The company invented the strengthened glass — ‘Corning Gorilla Glass’— which is widely used in portable devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops.

The Corning Gorilla Glass, known for its damage and scratch resistance, is featured in over 8 billion devices. Optiemus Infracom Ltd is a publicly listed company in India with experience in mobile phone components and laptop manufacturing.