Big strides being made in higher education, says K.P. Anbalagan

Tamil Nadu is making big strides in the field of higher education this year, with ₹4,584.21 crore allotted for upgrading facilities in institutions across the State, said Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan.

Mr. Anbalagan said that the All India Survey for Higher Education released by the Union Ministry of Human Resources rated Tamil Nadu as a leading State in the field of Higher Education. He delivered a keynote address at the 15th Convocation of Thiruvalluvar University, Serkadu, Vellore, held at the Auxillium College here on Thursday. The Minister noted that as of 2017-18, there are 58 universities and 2,472 colleges in Tamil Nadu. In the last six years, 21 arts and science colleges, 16 government polytechnic colleges, four government engineering colleges, and 24 University member-colleges have come up in the State. Such an achievement did not prevail in any other State in the country, the Minister said. New buildings for a PG Extension Centre, constructed at a cost of ₹3 crore, were declared open by the Chief Minister in February, and a member college in Tirupattur was allotted ₹2.30 crore for constructing additional buildings, he said.

Tamil Nadu Governor and Chancellor of Thiruvalluvar University Banwarilal Purohit presided over the convocation and gave away certificates to the students and research scholars. In all, 44,118 candidates were awarded degrees and 204 students received their certificates in person. S. Thamarai Selvi, vice-chancellor, Thiruvalluvar University presented the annual report. A former Judge of the Madras High Court delivered an address to the students. Registrar V. Peruvaluthi, and controller of examinations B. Senthilkumar also spoke on the occasion.