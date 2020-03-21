Big retailers down shutters, grocery outlets to remain open

Following the government order asking major retailers to remain closed till March 31 in the wake of COVID-19 scare, big shops on Officers Line, Katpadi Road were shut from Friday.

There was a confusion over this closure till Thursday, but the note issued by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami made it clear that all big jewellery shops, textile shops and departmental stores would have to remain shut till March 31 as they attract large number of customers.

The Collector has also ordered closure of departmental stores, including government-run Karpagam Cooperative Stores located on Officers Line. He also said shops on Sarathi Maaligai, an electronic-electrical hub, should be kept closed till March 31.

However, shops selling groceries, vegetable and fruits could remain open to meet the requirement of residents, he said.

But all shops will remain closed during Janata Curfew on Sunday. Traders have been asked to extend their support. In a message, Vellore district president of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangagalin Peramaippu R.P. Gnanavelu requested shopkeepers to heed the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe Janata Curfew between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.