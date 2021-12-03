Tamil Nadu

Big demand for domestic flights too

Although many are postponing international travel, domestic air passenger traffic has picked up. Chennai airport has been consistently recording arrival and departure of about 33,000 domestic passengers daily. The domestic flight prices continue to be high for most of December.

A flight ticket to Delhi costs ₹8,000 and for Bengaluru, it is about ₹3,000. To cities such as Mumbai and Hyderabad, the fares range between ₹4,000 aand ₹5,000.

Sources said flights were operating to full capacity on important routes such as Delhi-Chennai, Mumbai-Chennai and Guwahati-Chennai.

Tushar Jain of Roundtrip.in says people are eager to travel to holiday destinations such as Kulu, Manali, Shimla and Dehradun.


