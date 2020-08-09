Bid to rob ₹15 lakh from businessman in Royapettah

Royappettah police have launched a manhunt to nab suspects who attempted to rob ₹15 lakh from a businessman while he was on his way to deposit cash into an ATM in Gopalapuram.
According to police sources, Shahul Hameed, 29, of Royapuram, was riding his two-wheeler with ₹15.47 lakh to deposit it into an ATM on Lloyds Road on Saturday. At 1.45 p.m, he got down from his vehicle and was about to enter the ATM kiosk.
Three unidentified persons waylaid him and snatched the cash bag from him. As he raised an alarm, the suspects dropped the cash bag and ran away. By then, the public had also gathered.
“We scrutinised CCTV footage and launched an investigation to nab the suspects. Investigation is on,” a senior police officer said.
