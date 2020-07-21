‘Bid to portray DMK as anti-Hindu to prevent victory in 2021 polls’

DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Monday alleged that the party’s adversaries had made use of information technology to portray it as ‘anti-Hindu’ and called upon party cadre not to join issue with the former on social media. “Treat them as jokes,” he said.

“The campaign is done with a view to preventing the DMK’s victory in the [2021] Assembly elections because people expect a change of regime. They offered a mega victory to the DMK in the Lok Sabha elections and the local body polls. Do not fall prey to the designs of enemies on social media and other conspiracies,” he said in a statement.

“We have bathed in the river and should not behave like a pig wading in the mud,” he added.

Mr. Stalin said the DMK had always fought for the people and never took into consideration the religion of the victims. “Those who denigrated Hindu victims of the police firing in Thoothukudi are seeking to portray us anti-Hindu,” he claimed.

Mr. Stalin also said that even as they diverted the attention of the people, the enemies of the DMK had resorted to destroying 27% reservation for the OBCs. “The majority of the OBCs are the Hindus. The DMK is waging a legal battle in their favour in the [Madras] High Court and the Supreme Court,” he said.

He contended that a majority of those who benefited from the 69% reservation were Hindus.

“The reservation paved the way for creation of graduates, engineers and medical professionals in the families of Hindus,” he said.

Recalling the work done by the erstwhile DMK governments for the maintenance of temples, he said one-time pooja was ensured in all temples when the DMK was in power.

“A welfare board was created for the benefit of village priests and Tamil was given preference in worship,” he added.