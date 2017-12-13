‘Bid to get bypoll postponed’

AIADMK dissident leader and Independent candidate T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday alleged that attempts were being made to get the Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar byelection postponed, citing “violation” of the code of conduct under one pretext or the other.

Alluding to the president of the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamilsai Soundararjan’s latest complaint, the rebel leader, accompanied by former Minister P. Palaniappan and former Veerapandi MLA S.K. Selvam, told a gathering in the heavily-congested LIC Colony at New Washermenpet that the BJP knew that it would not get many votes.

“Their [BJP] sole objective is to ensure that Dhinakaran, who is not liked by the BJP, should not win. Voters [of the constituency] should realise this and see to it that I am elected with a thumping margin.” Mr Dhinakaran, contesting on the symbol of pressure cooker, pointed to the presence of women in the gathering and contended that they had come on their own, bringing pressure cookers from their houses.

‘Projects abandoned’

Assailing the AIADMK regime for “misleading people,” using the name of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, he faulted the State government for “abandoning” several projects for the development of the constituency which were initiated when Jayalalithaa was alive.

Recalling that he had promised the voters to have 57,000 houses constructed when he had contested as the AIADMK’s nominee in the now-aborted byelection in March-April, Mr. Dhinakaran said that if the government was concerned about the people, it would have laid the foundation stone for the project and the works would have been in progress. “People, be they in Chennai or Coimbatore or Kanniyakumari, want the anti-people regime to go. This can be achieved by getting me elected,” he said, seeking the support of the voters for the “reinstatement” of “Amma’s [Jayalalithaa’s] regime.