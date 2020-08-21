Tamil NaduMadurai 21 August 2020 16:17 IST
Bid to break open ATM near Madurai
A gang of four could only manage to dismantle the outer cover
Unidentified persons tried in vain to rob an ATM near High Court on Thursday night.
The police said that four persons had attempted to break open the cash box but only managed to dismantle the outer cover. The had also snapped the wire for CCTV cameras at the ATM kiosk of a nationalised bank along the Madurai highway.
Othakadai police are investigating.
