Tamil Nadu

Bid to attack AIADMK candidate during campaign in Vyasarpadi

A stranger tried to attack AIADMK’s Perambur candidate N.R. Dhanapalan while he was campaigning in Vyasarpadi.

The police said Mr. Dhanapalan, accompanied by party cadre, was campaigning in Udaya Suryan Street when an unidentified person came towards him with a knife. He attempted to attack the politician but the former moved aside.

AIADMK functionary Sivakumar, who attempted to prevent the attack, was stabbed in the shoulder. The man escaped after brandishing the weapon when others tried to nab him. Mr. Sivakumar was admitted to hospital.

Mr. Dhanapalan’s supporters thronged the M.K.B. Nagar police station, demanding the attacker’s arrest and security for the candidate.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
