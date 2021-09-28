Bid on Panchayat president’s life near Sattur

The 67-year-old panchayat president has been admitted with head injuries on his head and limbs at the Sivakasi Government hospital.

Enmity over 2020 rural local body election led to a murderous attack on Guganparai village panchayat president K.V.K. Raju, near the panchayat office on Monday.

The 67-year-old panchayat president has been admitted with head injuries on his head and limbs at the Sivakasi Government hospital.

According to police, P. Pusphparaj, who had lost the election for the president of Guganparai had developed enmity against the victorious Raju. Based on his instigation, his nephew, N. Rajkumar, hit him with a pick up vehicle when Raju was going towards the panchayat office in the morning.

“When I was coming to the office on my two-wheeler from home, I noticed Rajkumar hurriedly going to his vehicle and making U-turn to follow me. After I parked my two-wheeler, the speeding vehicle hit me,” Mr. Raju said.

In the melee, one M. Sundarammal of Thulukkankurichi, who was waiting outside the panchayat office to hand over a petition, also suffered head injured.

Based on his complaint, the Vembakottai police have booked Rajkumar, Pushparaj, P. Venkatesh and S. Thamaraiselvan on charge of attempt to murder.