ADVERTISEMENT

Bib collection today for The Hindu Made of Chennai Run

Published - September 07, 2024 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The bib collection expo for The Hindu Made of Chennai Run powered by Chennai Runners will happen at Ramee Mall in Teynampet from 10 am to 6 pm today. Registered participants can collect their t-shirts and bibs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reporting time for The Hindu Made of Chennai Run on Sunday, September 8 is at 5 am. The start location for both the 5 km and 10 km run is Swami Sivananda Salai. The 10 km run will start at 5.30 am and the 5 km run will start at 6 am. The run will finish at Gate-8 in Island Grounds.

To see the route for the run, check out The Hindu Made of Chennai Instagram page.

The Hindu Made of Chennai Run is organised in partnership with: GCC, GCTP, TTDC and Namma Marina, Realty partner: Gsquare, Associate Partner: Acko, Akshayakalpa, Organic Tattava, Ortho One, Water partner: Seeragam, Health partner: Kauvery Hospital, Sports partner: Decathlon and Radio partner: Big FM

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US