Bib collection today for The Hindu Made of Chennai Run

The bib collection expo for The Hindu Made of Chennai Run powered by Chennai Runners will happen at Ramee Mall in Teynampet from 10 am to 6 pm today. Registered participants can collect their t-shirts and bibs.

The reporting time for The Hindu Made of Chennai Run on Sunday, September 8 is at 5 am. The start location for both the 5 km and 10 km run is Swami Sivananda Salai. The 10 km run will start at 5.30 am and the 5 km run will start at 6 am. The run will finish at Gate-8 in Island Grounds.

To see the route for the run, check out The Hindu Made of Chennai Instagram page.

The Hindu Made of Chennai Run is organised in partnership with: GCC, GCTP, TTDC and Namma Marina, Realty partner: Gsquare, Associate Partner: Acko, Akshayakalpa, Organic Tattava, Ortho One, Water partner: Seeragam, Health partner: Kauvery Hospital, Sports partner: Decathlon and Radio partner: Big FM

