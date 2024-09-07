GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bib collection today for The Hindu Made of Chennai Run

Published - September 07, 2024 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The bib collection expo for The Hindu Made of Chennai Run powered by Chennai Runners will happen at Ramee Mall in Teynampet from 10 am to 6 pm today. Registered participants can collect their t-shirts and bibs.

The reporting time for The Hindu Made of Chennai Run on Sunday, September 8 is at 5 am. The start location for both the 5 km and 10 km run is Swami Sivananda Salai. The 10 km run will start at 5.30 am and the 5 km run will start at 6 am. The run will finish at Gate-8 in Island Grounds.

To see the route for the run, check out The Hindu Made of Chennai Instagram page.

The Hindu Made of Chennai Run is organised in partnership with: GCC, GCTP, TTDC and Namma Marina, Realty partner: Gsquare, Associate Partner: Acko, Akshayakalpa, Organic Tattava, Ortho One, Water partner: Seeragam, Health partner: Kauvery Hospital, Sports partner: Decathlon and Radio partner: Big FM

Published - September 07, 2024 12:56 am IST

