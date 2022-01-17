Tamil NaduCUDDALORE 17 January 2022 16:01 IST
Bhuvanagiri AIADMK MLA tests positive for COVID-19
Arunmozhithevan has been home quarantined based on doctors’ advice
The AIADMK MLA from Bhuvanagiri Assembly constituency, A. Arunmozhithevan, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He has been home quarantined based on the advice of doctors.
According to sources, swab samples of Mr. Arunmozhithevan were collected for testing after his wife and eldest son tested positive three days ago. The MLA has advised persons who were in contact with him to get tested and remain in isolation.
