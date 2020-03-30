BHEL shop workers design disinfectant sprayer, hand it over to Ranipet Collector’s office

The Ranipet unit of the giant Public Sector Undertaking, BHEL has developed a spraying equipment named ‘BHELMISTER’ for disinfecting public places.

Starting to work on this initiative on Wednesday, more than 20 employees including 14 artisans from shops were engaged in the work, and managed to bring it out within a short span of time. They have developed the equipment, which uses disinfecting liquid, very economically.

The final testing was conducted for its performance and witnessed by officials from the Collector’s office on Saturday before the equipment was handed over to the Collector’s office on the same night.

In his congratulatory message to the team, BHEL Executive Director, C. Murthy said that responding quickly to the need of the district administration in combating the deadly virus COVID19, the technicians have designed this machine to ensure speedy release of disinfectant on the affected area.