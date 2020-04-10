BHEL Ranipet scouts for vendors to make disinfectant sprayer machines

The Boilers Auxiliaries Plant of public sector giant Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL-BAP) is scouting for vendors in Tamil Nadu to source raw material for its newly invented disinfectant sprayer machine as it turned out to be an instant hit in the fight against COVID-19.

“We have good number of inquiries, but are unable to execute it due to want of raw materials such as pumps and blowers,” said C. Murthy, executive director, BHEL-BAP unit. “Lockdown is not a problem as we are working with available workforce for 24/7 to improvise the disinfectant sprayer called BHELMISTER,” he added.

According to Mr. Murthy, the prototype was designed and developed within four days and four units had been produced and delivered so far. Currently, the company is improving and standardising the equipment to undertake mass production.

"Till now, we have received orders for 25 units and there are enquiries for over 100 units from various districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. It takes at least two to three days to make a unit with the available workforce. Each machine has a capacity to spray 1,000 litres of disinfectant liquid in an hour. Right now, we are scouting for right source of pumps and have sent a team to Chennai for this purpose," he said.

Prior to offering the equipment to Ranipet and Vellore district administrations, BHEL-BAP sanitised its Ranipet premises by mass spraying of 8,000 litres of disinfectant liquid for nearly 10 hours.

“Manufacturing disinfectant sprayer machine is not our core business or expansion activity. It is the need of the hour. We are trying to stop the spread of pandemic in the community and are using the Corporate Social Responsibility funds,” he said.

Danish pump manufacturer Grundfos Pumps India Area managing director N.K. Ranganathan said that this team was working with BHEL for supplying the right type of pumps.