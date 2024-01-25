Bhavatharini, daughter of musician Ilaiyaraaja, no more

January 25, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated January 26, 2024 11:42 am IST - Chennai

Bhavatharini, the daughter of music director Ilaiyaraaja, who rendered some memorable songs, including ‘Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu’ in Bharathi and ‘Oliyile Therivathu Thevathaya’ in Azhagi, died in Sri Lanka on Thursday.

She was 47, and is survived by her husband and her brothers Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. She won the national award for the song ‘Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu’.

Sources in Colombo said Bhavatharini, who was suffering from cancer, was in Sri Lanka with her husband for Ayurvedic treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilaiyaraaja was scheduled to perform with his troupe at Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium, Colombo, on January 27 and 28.

Though she had rendered the chorus for the song Anjali Anjali in the film Anjali, she made her debut as a playback singer in the film Rasaya.

Growing up in a house filled with music and in the company of Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja, who later became music directors, she cut her teeth as a singer by singing tracks for her brothers.

She had a unique voice with a rustic charm and the song Masthana Masthana, in the music of Ilaiyaraaja, became an instant hit.

The title song, Ithu Sangeetha Thirunalo, in the film Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, in the tune of ‘Yennai Thaalatta Varuvaala’, is another memorable number.

She rendered the duet, En Veetu Jannal Etti, in Raman Abdulla with Napolean alias Arunmozhi, the flautist of Ilaiyaraaja.

She has also worked with her brothers, and composed music for the film Maayanadhi.

She was a friendly and jovial person and would dance with the Russian artistes whenever they called on her father, said P. Thangappan, general secretary of the Indo-Russian Cultural And Friendship Society.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed shock over the death of Bhavatharini. He said her death was an irreparable loss. She had carved a niche for herself with her sweet voice, he said.

“The sudden death of Bhavatharini, who should have lived long to accomplish several achievements in the music world, is an irreparable loss to the music industry,” he said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.