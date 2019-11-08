Bhavani Sagar Reservoir nears full capacity

The water level at the Bhavani Sagar Reservoir is inching closer to the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 105 feet.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, the inflow into the reservoir was 2,223 cusecs while the water level stood at 104.76 feet. The storage was 32.598 tmc against the capacity of 32.800 tmc.

Public Works Department officials said the water level is expected to touch 105 feet by Saturday morning, after which surplus water would be released in to the Bhavani River. Due to heavy rains in the catchment areas of the Nilgiris, the reservoir has been receiving copious water for the past month.

The reservoir, also called the Lower Bhavani Dam, helps in irrigating 2.07 lakh acres through the LBP canal, 17,654 acres through the Thadapalli Canal, 15,743 acres through the Kalingarayan Canal and 6,850 acres through the Arakankottai Canal.

“Due to a breach in Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal at Mettukadai village in Sathyamangalam, the discharge of 2,300 cusecs into the canal was stopped from Thursday night. The discharge will resume once the breach is attended to,” an official said.