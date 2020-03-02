BharatNet: IAS officer has not sought VRS, says Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said there were no irregularities in the BharatNet project, which aims to provide internet connectivity to all villages.

IAS officer Santhosh Babu, who had earlier been handling the project, had not applied for voluntary retirement from service, the CM said while addressing the media in Madurai.

On the controversy over Mr. Babu reportedly seeking VRS over alleged irregularities in the tenders for the project, Mr. Palaniswami said the Opposition parties were raising false allegations.

They were concerned about the goodwill the government would earn if the mega project gets implemented, he claimed. “All villages will get internet facility through this scheme,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Mr. Babu took part in a video-conference with him just four days ago. “If he had opted for voluntary retirement, he must have left by now. Is he not still in his job?” he asked.

He said the tender for the project had not been awarded, and only the conditions of the tender had been finalised.