Bharathiraja stable and making progress, says hospital

He was admitted to MGM Healthcare on Friday

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
August 27, 2022 23:56 IST

MGM Healthcare hospital on Saturday said that veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital, was stable and making progress.

The 81-year-old film director was admitted at the hospital on Friday. The hospital said that he came in with “altered consciousness with lung infection.” A release by the hospital said he was being evaluated, treated and closely monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU) by a team of experts.

