Bharathiraja stable and making progress, says hospital

MGM Healthcare hospital on Saturday said that veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital, was stable and making progress.

The 81-year-old film director was admitted at the hospital on Friday. The hospital said that he came in with “altered consciousness with lung infection.” A release by the hospital said he was being evaluated, treated and closely monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU) by a team of experts.