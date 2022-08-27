Tamil Nadu

Bharathiraja stable and making progress, says hospital

MGM Healthcare hospital on Saturday said that veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital, was stable and making progress.

The 81-year-old film director was admitted at the hospital on Friday. The hospital said that he came in with “altered consciousness with lung infection.” A release by the hospital said he was being evaluated, treated and closely monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU) by a team of experts.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2022 11:56:49 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/bharathiraja-stable-and-making-progress-says-hospital/article65819893.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY