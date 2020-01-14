Bharathidasan University postpones faculty recruitment

Bharathidasan Universityhas postponed the interview for direct recruitment of professors, associate professors and assistant professors in various departments in the wake of a row over the reservation system followed by it.

The university had completed the process of short-listing of candidates, and as per the recruitment schedule, the interview for direct recruitment of 54 faculty members was fixed on January 22, 24 and 25.

Confirming that the recruitment process has been put on hold as per the directive of the Department of Higher Education, Vice-Chancellor P. Manisankar said the revised schedule will be announced after scrutiny of short-listed candidates by the government.

The Syndicate had requested the State government to treat the process as a special case after the Higher Education Department expressed reservations saying the approach of the university was against the State’s policy of reservation.