Bharathidasan University accused of violating State’s quota policy

The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has condemned Bharathidasan University (BDU) for adopting the reservation policy as per a Central act, which is in contravention of Tamil Nadu’s policy, in the ongoing recruitment of 54 faculty members.

It has blamed BDU for adopting the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act of 2019, which says that the entire university must be treated as one unit while applying reservation policy, instead of the State government’s norms that demand that each department in the university be treated as a separate unit.

The notification of BDU inviting applications for the posts of 14 Professors, 14 Associate Professors and 26 Assistant Professors in in 28 departments was issued on July 8, 2019.

On August 29, Mangat Ram Sharma, Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department (HED), issued a clarification to all universities stating that the Central act did not apply to 13 universities under the aegis of HED.

Condemning BDU for going ahead with the recruitment as per Central act, M.S. Bala Murugan, General Secretary, AUT, said the ‘unilateral’ and ‘provocative’ move of BDU would complicate the situation in other universities and lead to arbitrary implementation and ‘sabotage’ of reservation policy.

‘Ethnic purity’

AUT, in a letter to the Principal Secretary seeking intervention, said the policy of treating university as one unit may be leveraged by vested interests to maintain ‘ethnic purity’ in departments of their choice by allocating vacancies in them to particular reservation categories. K. Pandian, former president, AUT, said the association, barring some concerns, was in principle favour of treating university as one unit as it increased the possibility of better representation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Communities.

“However, the problem here is about a State-run university going against the reservation policy of the State government. The Tamil Nadu government must clarify which policy is in force and whether individual universities can decide on their own,” he said.

P. Manisankar, Vice-Chancellor, BDU, said the notification treated university as one unit since it was issued before the clarification of Principal Secretary.

“The recruitment is not over. We have only received the applications. We have taken up this matter with the State government and are awaiting their concurrence or clarification. We will act accordingly,” he said.