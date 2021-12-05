Bharathiar’s centenary programme inaugurated

The centenary of nationalist poet Bharathiar (whose 100th death anniversary was observed earlier this year) was inaugurated at the Bharathiar Memorial House, Triplicane, on Saturday. Cultural programmes by children marked the occasion. Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan was present at the event.
