Bharathiar University’s B.P.Ed course loses recognition

The Department of Physical Education of Bharathiar University cannot admit students to its B.P.Ed programme

from the next academic session, according to the minutes of the 383rd meeting of the southern regional committee of the National Council for Teacher Education, held from January 7 to 9.

The decision followed the non-submission of “response/reply to the final show cause notice issued by the NCTE on October 23. The NCTE had issued the first notice on April 30.

The NCTE had, in 2015, permitted the university to admit 100 students provided the institution abided by the Council’s norms.

Self-appraisal report

The department is expected to submit a self-appraisal report annually along with the statement of accounts duly audited by a chartered accountant.

It is also expected to update its website and disclose information mandated by the NCTE.

A university official said the department had submitted the required required data. According to him it is a formality the council follows. “Every year they ask for documents and encumbrance certificate for course renewal. This has been sent to many institutions. The university submitted the details online last month and a hard copy has also been mailed. The council seeks compliance for fire safety, pollution, details of land deed, faculty and their Aadhaar card details. The department has submitted them,” he added.

Several universities offer B.P.Ed programme and they come under the purview of the NCTE, the official explained.