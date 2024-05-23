ADVERTISEMENT

Bharathiar University security guard dies while being chased by lone tusker on campus; two injured

Published - May 23, 2024 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

N. Shanmugam, who died following an encounter with a wild elephant on the Bharathiar University campus in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

A security guard attached to Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, died while being chased by a wild elephant on the campus on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as N. Shanmugam, 57, who hailed from Nehru Nagar near Mettupalayam.

Forest Department officials said the cause of death, whether he died in the attack of the elephant or died of shock while being chased by the animal, would be known after the post-mortem examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conservationists raise concern over land identified for TN Tech City in Coimbatore

Another security guard, Suresh Kumar, and an Emeritus Professor attached to the Department of Environmental Sciences also suffered injuries while trying to escape from the elephant, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the Forest Department, frontline staff received an alert about the presence of a tusker on the university campus around 10.30 a.m. The staff drove the elephant back to the forest.

During further surveillance on the campus, the staff came to know that three persons, including Shanmugam, suffered injuries after being chased by the same elephant around 11.15 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Land identified for TN Tech City in Coimbatore abuts proposed elephant corridor

It was found out that Shanmugam and Suresh had gone to a place near the Department of Environmental Sciences, after they were told about the present of the tusker. The elephant charged at them and they ran to seek shelter. Shanmugam was found unconscious and he died while being rushed to a hospital.

Suresh and Emeritus Professor P. Lakshmanaperumalsamy, who was standing near his Department, suffered minor injuries while running away from the elephant.

Elephant attacks claim 147 lives in Coimbatore Forest Division in 12 years, 176 jumbos die 

The place of elephant attack on the university campus is situated around 650 metres away from the forest boundary, falling under Maruthamalai beat of the Coimbatore forest range. Frontline staff of the Department were attempting to drive the elephant back to the forest till evening.

The Forest Department stated that it had issued to a notice to the university to take measures for the safety of its staff, students and workers from wild animals as the campus lies close to the forest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US