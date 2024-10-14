A Ph.D. holder hailing from Virudhunagar district petitioned Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on the dais at the 39th convocation ceremony of the Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, after receiving the degree from him, on Monday.

The petition raised serious allegations against some of the Ph.D. guides, ranging from collecting money and gold from the research scholars to forcing them to do works at their residences.

A. Prakash, who was awarded Ph.D. at the 39th convocation of the #BharathiarUniversity, petitioned Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on the dais. @THChennaipic.twitter.com/PEsmEuB7Jr — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) October 14, 2024

A. Prakash, who hails from V. Pudupatti in Virudhunagar, gave the petition to the Governor, when he was called on to the dais to receive his Ph.D. degree. Mr. Ravi received the petition, which was submitted on behalf of Mr. Prakash and a few research scholars and students of the university, and handed it over to his staff.

The petition, with the subject line “‘problems faced by the research scholars and students of Bharathiar University” as the subject, alleged that some guides at the university do not treat research scholars in a dignified manner. Apart from academic works, the research scholars are forced to work in the home of some guides, alleged the petition that was signed by more than 20 persons.

It alleged that research scholars are advised by some guides to spend ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh at the time of viva voce. Due to the compulsion from some guides, research scholars are offering the money, food in the department and gold to some guides after the successful completion viva voce.

According to the petitioners, Bharathiar University has Adi Dravidar hostels. But since it is run as general hostels, research scholars and students belonging to Adi Dravidar communities have a heavy burden in paying monthly mess fees.

The petition claimed that the university administration allocates ₹75 lakh per year for hostel maintenance. Accusing the administration of not properly using the allocation, the petitioners alleged that money for hostel maintenance is being collected from hostel inmates through monthly mess fee.

The petitioners alleged that sports day has not been conducted in the university for the last four years, though money for the event is being collected from students. While university students and non-teaching staff have been strictly instructed not to use the grounds, the same grounds are allowed to be used by outsiders for rent on weekends, they alleged.

Mr. Prakash apologised for giving the petition to the Governor on the dais, stating that he did not know other ways to take it to the Chancellor’s attention. He added that the university being run without a Vice-Chancellor is the reason for several issues.

Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan made a surprise visit to the hostel for research scholars on #BharathiarUniversity campus on Monday. He also checked the quality of food being served at the hostel. @THChennaipic.twitter.com/ctnxiuJEty — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) October 14, 2024

After the ceremony, Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan made a surprise visit to a hostel for research scholars on the campus and enquired inmates, whether they had grievances. He also enquired the faculty about the upkeep of the hostel and checked the quality of food being served to inmates.