Bharathi statue in different style to adorn MKU

JUST IN
- 29 mins Social Activists Forum members protest against demolition of houses in U.P.
- 54 mins Madurai Reader’s Mail
- 57 mins Dindigul Reader’s Mail
- 1 hr Tirunelveli Reader’s Mail
- 1 hr Admissions open for two-year Commerce diploma courses
- 1 hr Civic body to identify 15 locations for health and wellness centres
- 2 hrs V.P. Raman, an uncrowned king in his lifetime, says Stalin
- 5 hrs Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin indisposed
- Amendment to bylaws not on the AIADMK general council agenda
- Chaos at AIADMK party office
- Farmers should not be made to wait at DPCs, says Food Secretary
- K.S. Alagiri, Thirumavalavan demand rollback of Agnipath
- As cases rise, poor uptake of precautionary dose turns worrisome
- The unkindest cut of all
- Agnipath scheme against nation’s interest: Stalin