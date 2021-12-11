Bharathi award presented to scholars

CHENNAI

11 December 2021 01:19 IST

CM gives prizes to winners of Thirukkural recital competition

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday handed over Bharathi Memorial Centenary Award to Tamil researchers Seeni Viswanathan and Ya. Manikandan, who undertook research on the life and works of Tamil poet Subramania Bharathi. The award includes a cheque for ₹3 lakh.

Mr. Stalin gave away the award along with cash prize to family members of senior Tamil scholars Periyasaamy Thooran, R.A. Padmanabhan, T.M.C. Ragunathan and Ilasai Manian, an official release said. The Chief Minister also handed over a cheque for ₹25 lakh to Navi Mumbai Tamil Sangam to its representative Krishnamurthy as contribution from the State government.

The Chief Minister handed over a cash prize of ₹10,000 to students from Chennai and Kancheepuram districts for reciting all 1,330 couplets of Thirukkural. Of the 219 prize-winning students, only nine from these two districts were invited to receive the prize in person from the Chief Minister in view of the COVID-19 situation, the release said.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Secretary of Tamil Development Department Mahesan Kasirajan, Director of Information and Public Relations V.P. Jayaseelan and Director (in-charge) of Tamil Development S. Saravanan were present.