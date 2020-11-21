Bharatanatyam artistes urge CM to re-open halls

CHENNAI

21 November 2020 01:09 IST

‘Livelihoods of technicians hit’

The Association of Bharatanatyam Artistes of India (ABHAI) has written to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to reopen small and medium auditoriums for organising dance and music performances.

With no directive yet on the opening of auditoriums for organising performance, the livelihood of hundreds of artists and technicians had taken a hit, according to a press release from ABHAI. Many classical, folk artistes, sound and light technicians and make-up artistes have been suffering as there were no performances.

“Since the beginning of the lockdown, because of the pandemic, these artists have undergone untold miseries because of cancellation of performances and festivals and classes which led to a situation where they are all suffering with limited or no income at all,” the release said.

Advertising

Advertising

So far, ABHAI had spent ₹30 lakh to help 575 artistes in need, the release said. ABHAI had requested the Chief Minister to reopen Open Air Rukmini Devi Kalai Arangam for conducting performances with norms of physical distancing in place.